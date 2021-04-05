Man abducted, murdered and dumped near railway track

Chennai :

The deceased, Narayanamoorthy (36) of Neelamangalam near Manimangalam, was a technician in a TV cable network in Guduvanchery. Narayanamoothy, who went to work on Saturday as usual, did not return home and his mobile phone remained switched off. While his wife, Amudha, kept searching for him, she received information that Narayanamoorthy’s body with hack marks was dumped near the railway track between Guduvanchery and Potheri railway stations and she rushed to the spot.





Meanwhile, the Guduvanchery police, who reached the spot after alerted by passersby, returned claiming that the case should be investigated by the railway police since the body was found near the railway track. However, the Tambaram railway police refused to remove the body claiming that the murder happened elsewhere.





Finally, around 8.30 am, railway police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination as per the instructions of senior officials and registered a case. an investigation is on to ascertain the reason for the murder and arrest suspects. Narayanamoorthy is survived by his wife and two children aged seven and four.