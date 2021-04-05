Temperature dips in State following peak of heatwave

Chennai :

“On Monday and Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tirupur, Coimbatore and Dindigul districts. On April 7 and 8, the maximum temperature is likely to be 1 to 2 degrees celsius above normal,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai.





Nungambakkam saw a maximum temperature of 34.7 C and Meenambakkam 36.6 C, a 0.9 C and 1.7 C difference from normal respectively. Meanwhile, Erode had a maximum of 42.2 C, Madurai had 42 C, Kancheepuram had 41.7 C, Ariyalur had 41.5 C and Tiruchy saw 41.2 C.





“The Depression near Burma was one of the reasons for the heatwave to fizzle out. The pulse from the depression comes back as Upper Air Circulation to Tamil Nadu. This brings back the easterlies and also thereby resulting in a drop in temperature,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





He added that while Chennai has seen the highest temperatures thus far from the heatwave, interior districts like Madurai and Tiruchy will continue to see high temperatures touching 40 C until next week.





According to officials, light rain was also seen in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, including Salem, Namakkal and Coonoor.