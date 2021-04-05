10 per cent of city’s population vaccinated

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, 8,12,270 persons in the city received the vaccine, which is around 10 per cent of the population. The city’s population is estimated at around 82 lakh.





The civic body administers the vaccine to those between the age of 45 to 59 years with comorbid conditions and persons above 60 years at more than 450 centres, including urban primary health centres, community health centres and others.





On Saturday alone, 21,324 received their jab. “On Sunday, around 10,000 persons got vaccines across the city,” an official said.





It may be noted that the civic body had a target to vaccinate 10 lakh persons before March 31 but missed the target due to the election.





The official added that awareness events would be conducted after April 6 as the civic body could not attain full deployment of fever survey workers.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the city is increasing rapidly. On Sunday morning, the city had 7,713 active cases, which is 3 per cent of the total cases reported. Among the zones, the highest number of active cases are in Anna Nagar and Teynampet with 928 and 839 cases respectively.