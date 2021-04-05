Live theatre shows are back in action in the city

Chennai :

Charles B, the founder of Chennai Art Theatre, who has hosted a show in March says that the theatre scene is slowly getting back into the normal form. “We did a play called What Happened in March and the footfall was decent. We are so happy to be back on stage doing what we love the most. Though the audience was only 50 per cent, we were glad to perform live. It was a different experience to perform live shows after a year. We are following the standard protocol.”





Chennai Art Theatre is gearing up for their second play called This is My Name on April 9 and 11 at Alliance Francis of Madras. “Throughout last year, we did various virtual events and it was a different experience. Artistes and production houses were looking forward to be on stage and we are happy that things are finally falling in place. Zoom events have their own merits — theatre enthusiasts from any part of the world can watch our shows. That said, there is a charm in watching a live performance with the audience,” he adds.









Vetri and Charles





Charles points out that during the lockdown people got to watch a lot of things and their viewing experience has changed. “Our audience are now expecting more from us. They wanted something innovative and captivating. We are creating an experience for them through our shows,” he adds.





Actor Vetri is happy that live performances are making a comeback after a gap of 10 months. “People are waiting to watch good quality theatre in the city. I am sure that the theatre production houses are reinventing and gearing up with interesting plays. The only sad part is we can have only 50 percent occupancy. But this will also change in the coming months,” says Vetri.