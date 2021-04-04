EASTER DESSERT RECIPES TO TRY AT HOME

Chennai :

CUPCAKE RECIPE





Method





MAKE THE CUPCAKES:





In a medium heatproof bowl, add chocolate, cocoa powder, Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk mixture gently until smooth then set aside to cool Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with foil or paper liners





In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, sugars, salt, and baking soda Whisk sour cream, oil, eggs, egg yolk, and vanilla into the cooled chocolate mixture until smooth. Stir in the flour mixture until smooth, being careful not to overmix





Using a spring-loaded scoop, divide the batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Bake until cupcakes are set and firm to the touch, about 20 minutes. Let cupcakes cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes before removing from pan to cool completely, about 1 hour. Cupcakes can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 day





FILL THE CUPCAKES:





Use an apple corer or small paring knife to remove the center of each cupcake, being careful not to remove the bottom





Place the hazelnut paste in a piping bag and snip a hole in one corner. Gently squeeze 2 teaspoons of Hazelnut paste into each cupcake MAKE THE FROSTING:





In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together the sugar and butter. Mix on low speed until well blended and then increase the speed to medium and beat for another 3 minutes. Add the Hazelnut paste, and vanilla and beat on medium for 1 minute, or until well combined Fit a piping bag with a decorative tip and frost all the cupcakes. Top with a Easter eggs candy, if desired. Serve or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 day, or in the fridge for up to 3 days





INGREDIENTS





Bittersweet chocolate finely chopped: 113 grams | Dutch-process cocoa: 30 grams | Flour: 113 grams | Granulated sugar: 100 grams | Packed light brown sugar: 50 grams | salt: 5 gm | Baking soda: 5 gm | Sour cream, at room temperature: 114 grams | vegetable oil: 50 grams | plus one egg yolk, at room temperature: 2 large eggs | vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon





FOR THE FILLING: Hazelnut paste : 150 grams | Powdered sugar, sifted: 250 grams | Unsalted butter, at room temperature: 227 grams Hazelnut paste: 200 grams | Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon | Easter eggs candies, for topping





PASKA BREAD RECIPE

METHOD

Using a stand mixer or wooden spoon, mix and knead all of the dough ingredients flour through butter — until it comes together into a soft, smooth ball. The dough should be pliable, not very sticky, and bounce back when poked lightly with your finger

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl and set aside on the counter. Allow it to rise for 60-90 minutes, until nearly doubled in size. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 9-inch round pan and set aside

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface.

Pull off about a quarter of it — you’ll use this to form the braids. Shape the remaining large piece of dough into a smooth ball, and place in the center of the prepared pan Divide the reserved piece of dough into three equal pieces, and roll each one out into a strand about 18”-20”. Use these three strands to create one long braid

Cut the braid in half, then place in a cross on top of the larger piece of dough in the pan Cover the loaf and let rise for about 45 minutes, until approximately doubled in size. Near the end of the rising time, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 C) and place a rack in the lower-middle

When the bread has risen, make the topping. Beat the egg and water together with a fork in a small bowl, and brush the mixture gently over the loaf. Sprinkle with additional sugar, as desired

Bake bread for 35-45 minutes, until the top is a rich golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before cutting





INGREDIENTS





BREAD 600 grams flour | 10 gm instant dry yeast | 50 gram sugar | 5 gm salt | 150 ml lukewarm water | 75 ml milk | 2 large Whole eggs | 60 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature





TOPPING 1 large egg | 1 tablespoon water | 1 tablespoon granulated





SIMNEL CAKE RECIPE





Slit the vanilla pod lengthwise and scrape the seeds with the tip of a small knife. Add the seeds to the cake batter.

Add the lemon and mixed fruit essence and mix Finally, add the chopped dry fruits and stir gently into the mixture

Pour the mixture into the cake tin. Smooth the top leaving a slight dip in the centre to allow for the cake to rise Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Test by inserting a skewer in the middle – if it comes out clean, it is ready Once baked, remove from the oven and set aside to cool on a wire rack

For the assembly

Take two thirds of the marzipan, divide into 2 and roll them into 7in sheets. Reserve the rest for topping Once the cake has cooled, cut it horizontally into 2 discs.

On the base brush a third of the apricot jam. Place one sheet of the rolled marzipan, brush another third of the jam Place the top half of the cake on the marzipan and brush the remaining jam on top of the cake Place the second sheet of marzipan on top of the cake.

Divide the remainder of the marzipan into 11, and shape into smooth balls

Place the balls on top of the cake, uniformly around the edge

Beat the remaining egg and with it brush the marzipan toppings lightly

Using a blowtorch, lightly heat the cake topping until the marzipan turns golden brown





For 1 kg cake





INGREDIENTS





For the cake | Unsalted butter: 150 gm | Sugar: 150 gm | Eggs: 4 nos | Refined flour: 150 gm | Baking powder: 4 gm | Lemon essence: 2.5 ml | Mixed fruit essence: 2.5 ml | Vanilla pod: 1 no | Apricot jam : 50 gm





DRY FRUITS ROUGHLY CHOPPED





Cherry: 35 gm | Blackcurrant: 35 gm | Raisin: 35 gm | Apricot: 35 gm | Fig: 35 gm | Prunes: 35 gm | Dates: 35 gm SPICE MIX Ginger powder: 2 gm | Cinnamon powder: 2 gm| Nutmeg powder: 2 gm | Cardamom powder: 2 gm





MARZIPAN





Almond powder: 125 gm | Icing sugar: 125 gm | Egg white: 1 no | Almond essence: 5 ml |





METHOD





For the marzipan





Add the icing sugar and almond powder in a bowl and mix to combine. Beat the egg whites lightly and add to the almond powder and icing sugar. Mix to make a paste Add the almond essence and knead until the paste is smooth and pliable, set aside For the cake Preheat oven to 180. Grease and line a 18cm/7in cake tin Cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl using a whisk or electric beater, until pale and fluffy Gradually beat in 3 of the eggs until well incorporated and then sift in the flour and spice mix a little at a time to bake a batter