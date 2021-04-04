Price fall, business hit at Koyambedu as vendors campaign for their candidates

Chennai :

“Only half of the stalls are open as many have taken to campaigning for their favourite parties or candidates. The business has dropped by around 10 per cent and consequently, the prices of vegetables have also decreased by about 5-10 per cent,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





Prices of vegetables like carrots, beans, broad beans, drumstick and onion have all seen a dip in prices. Beans are selling for Rs 20-40 per kg based on the quality, and broad beans for Rs 15-30 per kg. Tomatoes are between Rs 10-15, and onions and potatoes between Rs 15-20, compared to Rs 20-25 per kg last week.





Certain vegetables like carrots, chow chow and peas have seen price rise already. Carrots are selling for Rs 30 per kg from Rs 25 per kg last week, and chow chow for Rs 25 from Rs 20 per kg last week. The price of peas has increased significantly to Rs 60-70 per kg and will continue to increase in the weeks to come. Meanwhile, certain vegetables like brinjal and beetroot have seen stable prices.