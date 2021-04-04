Train service hit for over 3 hours as overhead cable snaps near Urapakkam

Chennai :

The main electric cable snapped near the Urapakkam railway station around 7.05 am. Following this, the authorities halted the trains heading towards Chennai Beach station. Some Express trains that were proceeding towards Egmore were also stopped at Chengalpattu junction.





Staff from the electrical department from Tambaram and Chengalpattu stations rushed to the spot. As they working to rectify the fault, power was turned off due to which all train services were stopped for a while.





The work was completed around 10.10 am and the trains began to run from 10.15 am, sources said. Following the incident that affected train service for more than three hours, scores of passengers were left stranded at the railway stations and on the train. There were also complaints that there were no proper announcements at the railway stations to inform the passengers about the trouble, which worsened their ordeal.