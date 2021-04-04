Can’t take over houses for not repaying loans

Chennai :

When the plea moved by J Gayathri came up before him for hearing, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said, “If such activities are allowed, it will be a direct threat to the rule of law and these actions should be nipped in the bud. If anyone is aggrieved that the amount that was given as loan has not been repaid, they can only work out their remedy in the manner known to law and they cannot take law into their own hands.”





Also pointing out that the allegation made by the petitioner was clearly borne out by the CCTV footage, Justice Venkatesh held that he had no hesitation in directing the police to give protection to the petitioner to enable her to break open the lock and take possession of the flat.





Further, directing the Virugambakkam police to take immediate action as per law if the accused persons once again involve themselves in such illegal acts, Justice Anand Venkatesh said, “If the accused persons have any claim against the petitioner, they should work out their remedy only before the appropriate court. They can never be permitted to take law into their own hands.”





The petitioner had submitted that certain persons from Vepery, who had no connections with her, started offering financial help after ascertaining her financial status. But thereafter, they started harassing and abusing her with an ulterior motive.





“They also wanted me to go and meet the local politician,” Gayathri said in the petition.





“Fearing consequences, I locked the flat at Virugambakkam and moved with my mother to another house nearby on lease. But on coming to know that I was not residing in the flat, the accused persons entered it and put their lock thereby preventing me from entering it,” the petitioner said.