SIT to be formed to investigate false accident claims, High Court told

Chennai :

Making the submission pursuant to a court direction, the DGP stated that the proposed SIT headed by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) would be assisted by an SP, ADSP, four DSPs for each zone and one ACP for Chennai city with subordinate personnel to exclusively deal with the investigation.





However, as new posts have to be created by the government and the election process in progress, it has been decided to form an SIT under the head of the ADGP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), assisted by the officers concerned as an interim measure, since the wing has already been declared as police station, the DGP said.





Recording it, Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the DGP to immediately form the interim SIT and commence investigation till a permanent SIT was formed. The judge also clarified that fake insurance claims should henceforth be investigated by the SIT based on complaints from insurance companies starting from January 1, 2021.





The prosecution counsel submitted that the court can continue to monitor the case till a dedicated SIT was formed. Recording the submission that status report would be filed regularly before the court to ensure that the transition of the investigation to the dedicated SIT happened in a smooth manner, Justice Venkatesh directed the Registry to place the order before the Chief Justice for necessary directions enabling it to monitor the case.