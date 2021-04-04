Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu booked for violation of poll norms

Chennai :

Khushbu and her party cadre have been booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated) of IPC based on a complaint lodged by S Sureshkumar, Assistant Engineer (CMWSSSB) and additional flying squad-1 for the Thousand Lights constituency.





The complainant has stated that Khushbu and her party cadre distributed election-related pamphlets at a mosque on Arcot Road. A senior police, when contacted, said that that election campaigns are prohibited at religious places as per the MCC and she repeatedly violated the rules despite warnings.