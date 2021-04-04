Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu booked for violation of poll norms

BJP leader and NDA’s Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu Sundar has been booked by Kodambakkam police for allegedly distributing pamphlets at mosques, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Assembly elections.
Chennai:
Khushbu and her party cadre have been booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated) of IPC based on a complaint lodged by S Sureshkumar, Assistant Engineer (CMWSSSB) and additional flying squad-1 for the Thousand Lights constituency.
The complainant has stated that Khushbu and her party cadre distributed election-related pamphlets at a mosque on Arcot Road. A senior police, when contacted, said that that election campaigns are prohibited at religious places as per the MCC and she repeatedly violated the rules despite warnings.
Conversations