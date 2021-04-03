Amit Shah holds road show in Chennai

Chennai :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a roadshow here, canvassing votes for BJP's Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu Sundar for the April 6 Assembly elections.





The BJP veteran travelled atop an open van with Sundar and AIADMK candidates from nearby constituencies at the well- attended the roadshow.





Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai and fluttering flags of alliance parties being carried by the respective outfits, Shah attended the roadshow in the last leg of the campaign, which ends tomorrow, here. BJP has fielded Sundar, an actor-politician, from this constituency, where she will be taking on DMK's Dr N Ezhilan.





Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.