Nasscom to train healthcare workers in technical skills

Chennai :

The FutureSkills Prime programme by Nasscom trains the healthcare workers to use digital technology in healthcare management and services. In collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, Nasscom will offer a technical education platform to improve healthcare delivery.





Amit Aggarwal, CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skill Council of India, Nasscom, said, “With the advancement of conventional and disruptive technologies, the healthcare sector in India is transforming, characterised by new age skills such AI and data analytics to embrace technology for healthcare transformation.” He added that this platform is a step towards moving away from the traditional healthcare practices.