791 elderly persons, PwDs miss opportunity to vote at home

Chennai :

“The 791 persons are among the 7,300 elderly and PwD voters, who had applied to cast postal votes from their homes. We gave them two chances but they missed both,” G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer, said.





In total, 6,591 voters of the 7,300 voted at their homes. Teams of polling officials visited the houses of 7,300 voters to get their votes. The teams would have informed the voters about the day and time of visiting.





As per the Election Commissioner of India’s instruction, the civic body had identified more than 1.20 lakh elderly persons above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities and forms were given to them. But, only 12,000 submitted the filled-in forms, of which 7,300 were eligible for the vote-at-home service.





Meanwhile, around 3,000 police personnel handed over their postal ballots at the felicitation centres in all 16 assembly constituencies. “There are 4,600 police personnel eligible for postal votes. Remaining can send their votes in posts or hand them over to concerned nodal official,” Prakash added.