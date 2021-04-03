Slow inoculation due to limited vaccine stocks, fear of infection

Chennai :

While many blame the limited availability of vaccines for the numbers remaining low, others say they were avoiding vaccination due to fear of catching the infection while visiting health care facilities.





On April 1, the first day after those aged above 45 were included as beneficiaries, totally 82,992 persons were vaccinated. Though 34,254 persons above 45 years were vaccinated, the overall number of beneficiaries did not see any significant surge.





According to a large number of people who visited the vaccination sites on Thursday and Friday, the vaccines were getting over in the first few sessions itself, forcing them to reschedule for another day.





“At the private vaccination site we visited at noon on Friday, the vaccines were over. So we were asked to come on Saturday morning to ensure we get a slot, as the demand is increasing. The officials at the site said that they are requesting more number of daily vaccines allotted, as more number of people are getting vaccinated,” said A Pallavi, a resident of Velachery.





Meanwhile, a large number of people also fear catching COVID while visiting vaccination sites. Also, the struggle to find Covaxin at private hospitals is continuing, as most of the stock is being reserved for administering second dose of the vaccine.





“I wanted to get vaccinated and I have been looking for Covaxin at several private hospitals. However, majority of the private vaccination sites do not offer Covaxin. I am scared to go to a government hospital as they are likely to be overcrowded with cases of COVID-19 rising,” said Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Alwarpet.





However, Health Department officials said that the procurement of additional vaccines was being done. “We have submitted our request to the Centre based on estimated requirements. The turnout of people aged 45 years and above is slow but it is likely to increase in the coming days,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.