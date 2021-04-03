Spell out stand on dealing with stray animals, govt told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction while hearing a plea related to capture of stray dogs from IIT-Madras campus and moving them to a secluded place. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Greater Chennai Corporation submitted that 151 dogs were captured and housed in three places. They have all been microchipped and none were allowed to visit or feed them.





To a pointed query from the bench about the space provided for the dogs, the counsel submitted that adequate space existed for the dogs to move freely in the enclosures. Pointing out that the space should be adequate for them to exhibit their normal behaviour, the bench directed the State to file a detailed affidavit, indicating its considered stand, as the matter does not pertain only to dogs or cattle, but also other animals that are found on Indian streets. The plea was posted for further hearing to June 18. During an earlier hearing on the issue, the Chief Justice had said if necessary, dogs might have to be neutered in an ethical way so that the numbers are kept in check. However, he added, dogs and all other animals had to be treated with a degree of respect, dignity and care that appeared to be absent.