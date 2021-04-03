Corpn requests Tangedco to avoid power cuts till poll

Chennai :

“After a few power cut incidents in the city, we conducted an inquiry and the police also conducted a preliminary investigation. It is known that the power cuts are due to short circuits in transformers caused by thermal expansion,” G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer, said.





He added that there are around 19,000 transformers in the city and we raised our concerns with the Tangedco. “They have promised to maintain the transformers without power cuts. However, we have not received any complaint from political parties or the public regarding cash distribution during power cuts,” he said.





Meanwhile, the civic body had received as many as 453 election-related complaints as of Friday morning, of which 422 were attended to. While four complaints are in progress, the remaining turned out to be false.





“Also, we have seized Rs 52 crore worth cash and gift items across the city. Our teams are intercepting 26,000 to 30,000 vehicles every day to prevent cash flow. We will attend complaints within 20 minutes,” Prakash said.





Explaining the security arrangements on polling day, Prakash said that eight companies of paramilitary forces, each comprising 100 personnel, are already in the city. In total, the city will have 18 to 20 companies of paramilitary forces on poll day. These forces will be deployed at vulnerable and critical booths.





Emphasising mask adherence on polling day, Prakash warned that voters would not be allowed into the booths without wearing masks. However, exception from quarantine norms would be given to voters coming to the city from other states and foreign countries.