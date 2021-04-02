IT raid at residence of DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai :

The income tax investigators on Friday started carrying out raids in at least eight premises including those belong to Sabareesan, son in law of DMK leader MK Stalin, at a time when the assembly polls are just four days away in Tamil Nadu.





Sources said that the house of Sabareesan in Neelankarai off ECR is one of the eight premises that are being raided by the IT sleuths.





"His offices in Teynampet also are being raided. Sabareesan is out of the station and he is probably travelling back to Chennai" noted a source.





Sabareesan is the husband of Stalin's daughter Senthamarai.





Sources said that the searches and raids are being carried out to check if the members of DMK first family are hoarding black money, meant to be distributed for voters before the elections.





Apart from the premises belonging to Sabareesan, other places, which are linked to Sabareesan also being searched, sources said adding that a clear picture about possible seizure would emerge only after the raids are over.





Friday's searches come days after the taxmen carried out similar searches at premises belonging to senior DMK leader EV Velu’s properties in Thiruvannamalai.