Gang ransacks eatery, 14 held

Chennai :

The police said Prakash (32) of Urapakkam, along with 13 others, went to attend a funeral in Cuddalore. In the evening, while returning home on a van the group stopped the vehicle at Achurapakkam for dinner. All of them were inebriated.





Around 7 pm, after having dinner, the group refused to pay the bill saying that the food was not good. The police said the group abused women employees and ransacked the dining area. The police intercepted the van near Maduranthagam and arrested all 14 of them.