32-year-old kills father for ignoring wedding ‘pleas’

Chennai :

The deceased, Chandrasekar (68) of Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu, is survived by three sons. The police said the eldest son was married and settled in Madurai. The second son, Srinivasan (32), and the third, Balamurugan (29), were doing business separately. The police said Srinivasan was careless with business and was forced to close the shop.





Following that Chandrasekar arranged a wedding for Balamurugan. Srinivasan used to quarrel with Chandrasekar to get his wedding done first. However, Chandrasekar told him that he would start the search for an alliance only after Srinivasan started his business again and settled down.





On Wednesday night Srinivasan quarrelled with Chandrasekar and hit him with an iron rod on the head. In the impact, Chandrasekar sustained severe injuries and became unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital on Thursday but died without responding for treatments.





The Maraimalai Nagar police, who visited the spot, registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have formed a special team and the search is on to nab Srinivasan who is missing.