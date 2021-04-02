Woman confronts duo for abusing daughter, assaulted

Chennai :

The incident happened on March 26 when the 20-year-old victim was alone at home. Her neighbour, S Nallapan (38) of Vyasarpadi, entered the victim’s house under the influence of alcohol and tried to misbehave with the woman.





After the victim informed her mother, A Manjula (40), about the incident after the latter returned home from work, she confronted Nallapan. However, Nallapan called his brother-in-law, P Manikandan (27) of Vyasarpadi, and they both attacked Manjula.





Manjula approached the MKB Nagar police station and a case has been registered. The accused were arrested after investigation and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.