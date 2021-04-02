VIP movement should not hit citizens: Court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom a plea in this regard came up, said, “Citizens should not be made to suffer by waiting for hours together for VIP movement. At times, it is not even sure that such persons accorded with this treatment or entitled to the same or whether there are security concerns pertaining to the minister.”





However, noting that the plea reflects a solitary incident which is more of an aberration, the bench said, “There is no doubt that the Chief Minister should have the right of way and security concerns the post demands that the CM not be stalled in traffic.” “Equally, the local police authority should ensure that the ordinary citizens are not put to great inconvenience by blocking the entire stretch of the road and stopped at crossings for a great length of time in connection with VIP movement,” the bench stressed while disposing of the plea.





Directing the DGP and CoPs to ensure least inconvenience during VIP movement unless the security arrangements are made for high dignitaries such as the President and Prime Minister, the bench directed the registry to communicate the order to the police authorities for action.





The petitioner, M Gnanasekar, had submitted that on March 28, when he went to his relative’s house near Tindivanam, all roads from Puducherry to Vandavasi were blocked for seven hours since the CM was coming for a political campaign.