More people turn to Siddha for immunity, doctors stress on proper medical care

Chennai :

After a large number of patients in the city were successfully treated at COVID Care Centers last year, more people are reaching out to Siddha hospitals for medical care.





“More than 8,000 COVID patients were cured at Siddha COVID Care Centres. The patients who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms were treated at these centres. Considering the increased number of cases, more such facilities can be opened to treat asymptomatic or mild cases,” said Dr S Natarajan, consultant atSiddha Hospital.





Doctors say that even non-COVID patients have consulted Siddha practitioners for immunity boosters.





“There is an increase in the number of people who seek Siddha medicines, including kabasura kudineer and other immunity boosters in the recent weeks. There are a lot of patients who are coming to the hospital seeking post-COVID measures also. However, they should not consider these medications as treatment and we advise them on taking medical treatment if tested positive,” said Dr Shree Devi, senior medical staff at Siddha Central Research Institute.





Dr Shree Devi added that the safety measures need to be emphasised and COVID-19 protocols need to be followed. “In case of exposure to crowd and gatherings, people can take Siddha immunity boosters to ensure that there is abetter protection,” said Dr Shree Devi.





Senior officials from the Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine said that they were open to organising COVID Care Centers under the supervision of Siddha healthcare workers if need be.