Over 6,000 elders above 80 cast postal votes in city

Chennai :

“Of the 7,300 persons, who are eligible for postal votes, as many as 6,156 persons voted at their houses. Collecting postal votes from the elderly persons and persons with disabilities will be completed by Saturday, “ G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer, said.





It may be recalled that the polling officials had distributed more than 1.2 lakh forms in the 16 Assembly constituencies in the city but only around 12,000 voters sent the filled-in applications. Of the 12,000 voters, only 7,300 voters have become eligible to cast their votes at home. The 7,300 voters include 6,992 elderly persons and 308 persons with disabilities.





Prakash added that for the persons, who could cast their votes from homes, the civic body has made special arrangements at the polling booths. “To help the elderly voters, we will deploy volunteers at every polling station. Elderly voters need not wait in queue as priority will be given to them. Also, all the polling stations will have wheelchairs, “ he said.





On Thursday, the District Election Office carried out an exercise to attach names of candidates and their symbols to the ballot units. “Once the exercise completed, the ballot units will be sealed and stored in strong rooms. A day before the polling day, the ballots units will be sent to booths, “ he said.