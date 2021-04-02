Public gets a chance to try the art of weaving at Co-optex

Chennai :

R Vaasu, General Manager- Production, informs DT Next, “The public should be aware of the craft of handloom and its rich history. That’s why we came up with this unique initiative. This also gives people an opportunity to learn the art of weaving. People know that handloom products are expensive and similar power looms products are available at a cheaper price. But products made of handloom are unique and have a charm of their own. We have installed six table looms where visitors can weave small mats, scarfs, kitchen towels, etc. People can gain experience in handloom weaving. There is a trained weaver who will guide the visitors — he will explain the various process involved in weaving.”





He points out that weaving is like therapy and it will orient one’s mind and body. “While weaving, the hands, legs and eyes of the person have to be synchronised. This is very therapeutic,” he adds.