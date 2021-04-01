Drunk man stabs pregnant wife to death in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused Ravi alias 'Aruppu' Ravi of Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur is a history-sheeter with assault cases pending against him and was a daily wage labourer. The deceased Vijayalakshmi of Pulianthope got married to Ravi a few years ago after she became pregnant with his child.





While the couple has a 11-month-old boy, Vijayalakshmi, who was five-months pregnant again, fought with Ravi and left for her parents' house in Pulianthope a few days ago. Ravi who visited Vijayalakshmi under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night allegedly started beating her father Venkatesh, threatening him to send Vijayalakshmi with her.





Vijayalakshmi agreed to return and as the couple were walking to Ezhil Nagar around 2 am, an argument erupted between them as he suspected Vijayalakshmi of infidelity.





Infuriated, Ravi suddenly took out a liquor bottle and broke it before stabbing Vijayalakshmi in her neck. Vijayalakshmi died on the spot in a pool of blood, while Ravi escaped with the child.





On information, Vyasarpadi police rushed to the spot and sent Vijayalakshmi's body for post-mortem.

A case was registered and Ravi was traced within hours and the child was rescued from him. He was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday and the child was handed over to Vijayalakshmi's kin.