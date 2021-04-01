HC directs school not to shut door on student citing indiscipline

Chennai :

Passing orders on a plea moved by the boy’s mother, Justice V Parthiban said, “It is easier for any institution to send a student away on the ground of indiscipline. But such an easier way out for the school would amount to shirking its ultimate responsibility cast upon it and reflect on its inability to address so-called errant behaviour of the student concerned, which is not uncommon in any school for that matter.”





Further, noting that the court was conscious of the fact that schools are run as enterprises with a view to be a leader in the education market, Justice Parthiban said, “In the bargain, the all-round growth of the students is relegated to the backburner, if not it is altogether shunted out of the academic activities.”





One should not forget that the core purpose of education was to bring out the best in children on all fronts, he reminded.





“Some students may be boisterous and brash, characteristics of teenage indulgences. But ultimately, what is to be seen by the school management is as to whether the student concerned has become thoroughly incorrigible by his exceptional deviant conduct compelling the school to act drastically as in the present case,” Justice Parthiban added.





The court then directed the school authorities to admit the student after accepting the affidavit of undertaking from the mother ensuring her son’s good behaviour for the next two years in the school.