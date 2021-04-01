Owner spots stolen auto 2 months later, boards it as passenger to put thief behind bars

Chennai :

The auto rickshaw owner Prithviraj of Rani Anna Nagar, had already lodged a complaint at KK Nagar police station during the theft and was shocked to spot his vehicle at St Thomas Mount with a different registration number on Tuesday.





Putting his tracking skills to use, Prithviraj, didn’t confront the driver of the vehicle immediately, but hired the auto posing as a passenger for a drop to KK Nagar. After reaching Rani Anna Nagar, Prithviraj got down and immediately started screaming ‘auto thief’. By then the local residents had gathered making it impossible for the thief to flee. He was caught and handed over to KK Nagar police.





The thief was identified as Nagaraj of Nanganallur. During investigation, he confessed to having stolen the auto rickshaw and was booked for theft and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, Choolaimedu police detained three juveniles who stole two-wheelers to buy ganja. Police said that the trio, all in their teens, were addicted to ganja and stole bikes so that they could get money to buy ganja. All three were sent to the observation home.