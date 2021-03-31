Infection rate in Tamil Nadu increases to 4.5pc, high-risk areas being analysed: Radhakrishnan

Chennai :

The Health Department is analysing over 600 at-risk areas for Covid-19 spread in the state following the increase of cases seen in the city recently, said the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Infection rate in the city has increase to 4.5% from 3%, he added, and special arrangements have been made at government hospitals for patients.





Speaking at a press meeting after conducting an inspection at King’s Institute, Guindy onWednesday morning, the health secretary noted the rising infection rates among the general public, stating that the current infection rate stands at 4.5%. Around 50% of the Covid-19 cases in the state currently are people 18-45 years of age, he said. About 8% of the population under 18 years of age have tested positive for Covid-19, he added.





“Areas where infections are high are being reported and identified. Based on this, there are around 600 containment areas that have been identified. While the mortality rate is low in Tamil Nadu, the death toll is rising and we are taking measures to counter this. We ask the public to wear masks when going outside and avoiding crowded spaces,” he said, while requesting political leaders to encourage use of facemasks during their political meetings.





An additional 10,40,000 Covishield and around two lakh doses of Covaxin are due for the state on April 2, he said. Around 80% of the population are vaccinated in government hospitals while 20% are vaccinated in private hospitals. He states that strong actions will be taken if complaints are raised against private hospitals overcharging for the vaccination.





To accommodate for the rising number of cases, a total of 4,368 beds in Chennai and over 56,000 beds across Tamil Nadu have been prepared at government hospitals, 70,000 of which are in care centres. In Chennai, a total of 1,124 people are being treated across four government hospitals, he added.