DMK functionary held for attacking party colleague

Chennai :

The arrested, R Murali, was the deputy secretary for the 104th zone and the complainant was RM Ranganathan of Purasawalkam, DMK secretary for the same zone.





The police said Murali allegedly abused the fellow functionary when E Paranthaman was announced the candidate for Egmore and demanded money sanctioned by the party headquarters.





On Sunday afternoon, Murali received money for the election work from Ranganathan and returned to the party office in the evening under the influence of alcohol along with a few other men. They allegedly attacked Ranganathan with wooden logs and created a ruckus in the party office.





Based on Ranganathan’s complaint, the Vepery police registered a case and remanded Murali in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, Virugambakkam police booked 50 AIADMK cadre for campaigning in the constituency after 10 pm. A case has been registered based on a complaint by the poll official, Suman





Similarly, the Seven Wells police arrested two DMK men for attacking an RSS member at Kondithope and damaging his car. The arrested were identified as Sankar (46) of Kondithope and Anand (34) of Sowcarpet. The accused barged into Karan Raj’s house, who runs a plastic trading business in Parry’s, and abused BJP candidate Vinoth P Selvam.





Meanwhile, the static surveillance team of the city police seized Rs 48 lakh unaccounted cash from a car on Tuesday.