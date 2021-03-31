Boy drowns in sea off Tiruvottiyur, friend remains missing

Chennai :

K Naveen of Vimco Nagar, a Class 9 student, and J M ohammed Umar, Class 7 student, along with a few other friends visited the beach near KVK Kuppam in Tiruvottiyur on Monday. While swimming in the sea, the two suddenly went missing.





Fishermen, who heard their cries for help, tried to rescue the boys in the sea, but in vain. On information, the Ennore police and fire-rescue personnel joined the rescue operation, but the boys were not found. While the search was abandoned vdue to poor light on Monday, Mohammed Umar’s body washed ashore on Tuesday. Naveen remained missing.





The Tiuvottiyur police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on.