Research station official booked in illegal asset case

Chennai :

The accused official, T Myrtle Grace, now professor and formerly project director at the research station, was in possession of pecuniary resources and properties in her name and in the name of her family members, which are far beyond their known sources of income, the DVAC FIR said. Considering the events that allegedly took place during the course of her employment as professor at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural College, Madurai, in 2012 and Project Director of the research station, Chettinadu, Sivaganga, from the year 2015, the check period was fixed as between April 1, 2012, and August 31, 2017.





At the beginning of the check period, the asset worth was shown as Rs 12.37 lakh, which ballooned to Rs 3 crore at the end of check period. After calculating the possible expenses, income and likely saving, the DVAC pegged the value of her disproportionate asset at Rs 1.64 crore, which is 41 per cent excess that the income generated through known sources of income.