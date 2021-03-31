Advocate barred from filing PIL sans permission

Chennai :

Slamming the petitioner of having nothing better to do other than waste court’s time, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that it hoped that some degree of responsibility would be exercised before throwing such rubbish at the court next time.





“The petitioner desires that all candidates contesting in the Legislative Assembly elections should undertake a compulsory medical test. There is no business for such prayer and there is no need for candidates to be subject to such a test merely because some odd citizen requires it,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL.





The petitioner SPV Paul Raj, an advocate from Alangulam in Tenkasi, had expressed fear that the candidates and their campaign might end up becoming a cluster for COVID cases.





Pointing out to a list of candidates who had tested positive for the infection after they began campaigning and had now been quarantined, the PIL petitioner said candidates were going about kissing children and hugging elderly persons as part of their campaign.





“As a second wave appeared to have begun, the Election Commission of India must subject all candidates to test,” he said in the plea.