Forest officials colluding with pvt parties running resorts: HC

Chennai :

Observing that Forest department officials were visibly colluding with private entities for running resorts and hotels by allowing them to enter into the forest area without any permission, the Madras High Court directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to constitute flying squads and special teams in strategic areas in the forests across the State to monitor the functioning of officials at all levels and to control forests offences and illegalities.



Justice SM Subramaniam made the observation while dismissing an appeal moved by a private party staking claim of being the owner of a land marked as reserve forest area though the person is only a lessee whose lease period had expired in 1997.





Refusing to interfere with the order passed by the first appellate court in 2008 which held the appellant guilty of playing fraud, Justice Subramaniam said, “The wealth of the nation is swindled by few greedy men by indulging in illegal mining activities, illegal killing of wild animals for personal gains. It is painful to pen down that the Forest Department is not maintaining the expected level of sensitivity in such issues pertaining to environment and animal rights.”





Further, pointing out that such offences were increasing day-by-day largely and knowingly with the collusion of the Forest officials, which had to be dealt with seriously, the court said, “The authorities are bound to keep in mind that the failure on their part to protect the wildlife, natural environment in forests lands are mandatory by prosecuting the offenders without providing any further scope for commission of offences or illegalities.”





The judge also noted that prevention was far more important than the prosecution of persons, as preventive measures would help protect the natural environment and forest lands than prosecuting few persons and keeping the cases pending for years together without conducting any trial.





“These offenders, knowing the long delay in disposal of forest cases, are repeatedly indulging in the commission of such offences. Offenders are not serious enough to understand the stringency of law. Thus, the authorities are expected to act in consonance with the constitutional mandates and in accordance with the statutes and rules in force,” the court held.





Justice Subramaniam then directed the rotation of such flying squad to ensure that they were not allowed to acquaint with the other field level Forest officials.





The team should directly report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, who in turn should monitor the activities at the State level by utilising the digital technology, the court stressed.