At 41.3 degree Celsius, city sees hottest March day in 68 years

Chennai :

Weather bloggers said the Tuesday temperature was the hottest for March in the city. According to weatherblogger Pradeep John, Chennai – Nungambakkam recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1953.





“The strengthening westerlies have led reduced impact of sea breeze thus increasing afternoon heat,” said weatherblogger K Srikanth. The RMC had issued a temperature warning on Sunday. Other districts too recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius.