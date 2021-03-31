COVID care centres to reopen, poll officials to be inoculated: TN

Chennai :

“COVID care centres which were functional earlier will once again be opened to arrest the increase in infections. Those infected and their contacts will immediately be isolated and necessary treatment be provided,” said Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, after a meeting with the core committee, comprising senior officials and health experts at the Secretariat. With the Assembly polls almost here, the spike has had the administration worried and despite repeated warnings and steps taken, cases are on a rise. As Health experts have warned that the second wave would be more intense, the government issued new instructions. All Collectors and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation were directed to ensure that all officials and workers involved in election duty are inoculated and people in the age group 45-59, even without co-morbidities should be vaccinated. Moreover, RT-PCR tests would be stepped up.