Holi hai, City gets much needed break from pandemic blues

Chennai :

Residents performed puja and savoured a meal with families. While some chose to keep the guests limited to immediate family, others decided to host open-air events in apartment complexes with cultural performances by the residents.





According to JP Maltani, a resident of KL Abhinandhan Apartments in Pattalam, which hosted Holi celebrations for around 200 residents, measures were implemented to ensure safety of residents. “No senior citizens were allowed and they watched from their balconies. Most of the residents have received the first shot of their vaccine as well. We kept the limit to 200 participants because of the restrictions,” he said.





Senior citizens have taken to embracing older traditions by replacing the dye with flowers. Although this practice has always been followed in the city, the coronavirus has led to more elders following this tradition as it reduces the contact and clean-up afterwards.





For others, this was a moment to take a breath and celebrate with family. Jyoti Agarwal, a local of Nungambakkam, held a small dinner for her family in her home and put a minimal amount of coloured dye on each other on their terrace.





“While it may be subdued, the auspiciousness of the festival was not diminished in any way. At the end of the day, festivals are an opportunity to pray and have a meal with family, ” she said.