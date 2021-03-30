City artist creates painting inspired by hit rap song

Artist Muralidharan Alagar was not only happy listening to the song Enjoy Enjaami but was also surprised by the way the team has beautifully put together the equality of nature and the world.
Chennai: “While listening to Enjoy Enjaami, I was reminded of my art series called Living with Nature that I did a few years ago. It was a collection of paintings inspired by nature. I could visualise every word of the song. I was quite thrilled about it and shared the thought with my family and friends. They were supportive and suggested the idea of doing an art version of Enjoy Enjaami song. The song became so popular and many reviews and interpretations of the song started coming out. I thought an art version would be a different way of presenting the song. I did the compilation of 10-20 per cent of my work and put them together and released it as a video,” says Muralidharan.
