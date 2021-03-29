75 pc TN COVID deaths comprise elderly, 88 pc those with co-morbidities

Chennai :

Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said that oxygen and ventilator facilities at the hospital are being stepped up to reduce the deaths and ensuring timely treatment. Doctors claimed that the severity of the cases has also increased in past few weeks.





“There are more number of cases among elderly who need oxygen or ventilator support. More than 80 per cent of the aged patients develop respiratory distress or COVID-19 pneumonia over a couple of days post hospitalisation, “ said Dr Ramesh, nodal officer, Omandurar Government General Hospital. The elderly patients with co-morbidities are the biggest challenge as they are among the most vulnerable group. “Of the daily positive cases, there are more number of cases in younger people than last year. However, the elderly patients, though less in number, are more complex to manage. Though the elderly and those with co-morbidities are being inoculated, more emphasis needs to be put on vaccination to bring down the mortality rate,” said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





Since the symptoms, related complexities and treatment protocols have not changed much over the period of time, doctors are able to handle most cases as per standard treatment, said Dr E Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH. He added that vaccination, especially among ones with co-morbidities, should be pushed up and safety protocols be stressed upon to reduce the deaths.