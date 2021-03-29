Corporation asks political parties to cooperate with election officials

Chennai :

G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer, held a meeting with the political parties on Sunday to discuss security details at such booths. “During the meeting, the Commissioner sought suggestions from political parties, and assured that the suggestions will be considered while planning,” an official said.





The civic body had identified 565 vulnerable and 30 critical booths in the 16 constituencies in the city. The polling booths that registered more than 90 per cent turnout in the previous elections and where most of the votes were secured by a single candidate have been identified as vulnerable and critical. The civic body would facilitate additional security arrangements at such booths. Meanwhile, the District Election Office conducted ‘first supplementary randomisation’ of additional EVMs and VVPAT devices. During the drive, 7,181 EVMs and 537 VVPATs were allocated to Assembly constituencies. “The city has 5,911 polling booths. Randomisation of 7,098 ballot units, 7,098 control units and 7,454 VVPATs has been completed, and the machines have been sent to respective constituencies,” a statement said.