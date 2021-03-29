Promoter ordered to refund over Rs 2 cr to 5 buyers

Chennai :

Complainants M Dhandapani, Prabhakaran Parthasarathy, C Rajendran and R Chitra, S Kavitha and S Sangeetha and K Thiyagarajan approached the TNRERA separately saying that they booked shops in a commercial complex named ‘Gold Souk Grande’ on GST Road in Vandalur, but the promoter failed to hand over the shops on time even after paying sale consideration. Last date for handing over the shops was June 2013.





Since the complaints are related to the same project and same points arise for determination, TNRERA heard the complaints of Prabhakaran Parthasarathy, S Kavitha and S Sangeetha and K Thiyagarajan together. Other two complaints were heard separately.





C Rajendran and R Chitra paid Rs 66.88 lakh and M Dhandapani paid Rs 48.16 lakh. Meanwhile, Prabhakaran Parthasarathy paid Rs 40.30 lakh, S Kavitha paid Rs 44.79 lakh and S Sangeetha and K Thiyagarajan paid Rs 32 lakh. In total, the five complaints paid Rs 2.32 crore.





As on the date of the commencement of the Act, the project was not given completion certificate and was an ongoing project. Due to the delay, some of the complainants had filed a complaint with Kancheepuram police following which the representatives of the respondent requested time, but the shops were not handed over till date. Hearing the complaints, adjudicating officer G Saravanan ordered the respondent to refund the entire amount to the complaints along with 10.05 per cent interest per annum. As per the order, the complainants are also entitled for relief against mental agony and litigation expenses.