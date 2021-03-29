Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Postal ballot facility can’t be availed by all





Though I am not a differently-abled or a senior citizen, due to some health issues and the fear of contracting coronavirus, I would like to exercise my franchise in the coming State elections without going to the polling booth. Can I make a special request and avail permission to cast a postal vote? If so, who should I approach with my request?





—M Sreenivasan, Kalakshetra Colony





You must understand that your right to vote in an election is only a statutory right. With reference to the postal ballot, The Representation of the People Act, 1950, under Section 60 provides for postal ballot only for members of Armed forces, State police and persons working outside India, and those detained under the Preventive Detention Act and lodged in jail. The provision also enables the Election Commission in consultation with Govt. of India to provide such other persons to avail the facility of postal ballot. The Election Commission has further notified on March 17 in reference to the Tamil Nadu election that the following persons can also cast the postal ballot and they are mostly those working in railway, aviation, shipping sectors, RPF, media persons authorised by ECI etc. Since you are not covered under any of these heads, you will have to go to the booth and vote for any candidate of your choice. If your wish is allowed, then the entire population above 18 will have voting done through postal ballot.





Keeping rental agreement period below 1 yr profitable





I am a retired schoolteacher. I am planning to rent out the first floor of my house. This is the first time I am getting a tenant. I was told to issue a rental agreement on stamp paper. I wanted to know if it is a legal requirement to have a rental agreement on stamp paper? What is the advantage of this? Is there a minimum rent I have to charge for a rental agreement? I am planning to ask for Rs 20,000 a month. Will I have to declare income tax on this? I don’t have any other source of income. Please guide me on this process. — Visalakshmi





Under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017, the tenancy agreement has to be compulsorily registered before the Rent Authority by the landlord and tenant. Schedule 1 of the Act prescribes the model form of agreement. Tamil Nadu govt. has notified the respective District Revenue Officers as the Rent Authority. If the rental agreement is for one year and below, it is enough if it is registered before the Rent Authority alone on a Rs 100 stamp paper. If the agreement is for above one year, then the registration of the agreement will have to be done at the respective registration office and the registration charges are Rs 20,000/- and you may have to pay 0.25 per cent of the rental value as stamp duty. After registering the document, you will have to once again register the said document before the Rent Authority. Therefore it is advisable to have a rental agreement below one year and get it registered before the Rent Authority periodically.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns