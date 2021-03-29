Vegetable prices go down by 10 pc at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

The wholesale prices of vegetables like carrots, brinjal, ladies finger, beetroot, radish and nookal have seen a dip, retailing at around Rs 20 per kg each. Prices of potatoes, onions and tomatoes remain stable at Rs 20-25 per kg each.





“We can expect to see a decrease in supply from next week onwards, causing prices to increase afterwards. However, despite lesser crop planted by farmers this year, the prices will not increase by any unusual amount, given stable weather conditions. Starting from the second week of April, we can expect to see a slow increase in prices until May,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchant’s Association.





However, the prices of certain vegetables have increased over the week. The price of vegetables like beans and broad beans has increased to Rs 45 per kg from Rs 40 per kg last week. Prices of vegetables like drumstick, small onion and peas have increased to over Rs 50 per kg this week.





Watery vegetables like chow chow and cucumber have also seen an increase in prices, with the former selling for Rs 25 per kg this week from Rs 20 last week and the latter selling for Rs 30 this week from Rs 25 last week. Vendors expect prices of watery vegetables to continue to increase as summer continues.