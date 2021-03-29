Price of wholesale fish slumps over past week due to supply surplus

Chennai :

“There has been an increase in supply over the past week due to increased catch from local fishermen, while supply from surrounding states remains as usual. We expect this to continue for a week, following which prices will increase again because of the increase in demand during Easter and Ramadan in the coming weeks,” said Nanjil Ravi of the Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam.





Vanjaram is being sold for Rs 570 per kg, as compared to Rs 590 per kg earlier. Seela fish is selling for Rs 380 per kg while it was Rs 400 per kg earlier. Cost of crab has decreased from Rs 220 per kg last week to Rs 180-Rs 200 per kg. Prawns are selling for Rs 320 per kg from Rs 400 last week.





The demand has increased over the last week, Ravi said, but added that high diesel costs have caused a general rise in wholesale fish prices beyond the weekly fluctuations. Supply has increased to about 120 tonnes on the weekdays, and would increase in the upcoming weeks, he said.