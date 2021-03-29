All city zones record rise in new cases

Chennai :

According to the data released by the Corporation, the overall average growth rate of new cases for the last seven days till Sunday was at 7.9 per cent. Five of the 15 zones have more than 10 per cent growth rate, while 9 zones have more than 5 per cent growth rate. Tondiarpet zone has registered 3.7 per cent growth rate, which is the lowest in the city.





On March 14, the growth rate of new cases was 2.4 per cent, and four zones had negative growth rate. It may be noted that for the week that ended on October 3, the city had recorded an average growth rate of 2.7 per. By October 19, this had gone down to -2.4 per cent. Since then, the number of daily new cases came down and the city maintained a negative growth rate of new cases for several weeks.





“Among the zones, Sholinganallur with 13.5 per cent growth rate recorded the highest rise new cases for the week. Alandur and Tiruvottiyur have 13.2 per cent and 11.5 per cent growth rate respectively,” an official said.





Manali and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones have 10.7 per cent and 10.1 per cent growth rate. Other zones that have higher growth rate than the city average are Adyar (9.5 per cent), Ambattur (9.4 per cent), Kodambakkam (8.7 per cent), Perungudi (8.3 per cent) and Madhavaram (8.2 per cent).





Overall, the city had 4,785 active cases, which is around 2 per cent of the total reported cases in the city, as on Sunday morning.