Health dept plans priority-based vax in dists with surge

Chennai :

After the new cases went up, putting pressure on government hospitals in Chennai, additional beds were added at the COVID ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. After inspecting the facilities and arrangements at the ward on Sunday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that phased containment and vaccination was being planned across the State.





“Officials have been instructed to work on a micro plan for the management of cases in containment zones. In case of any clusters, we are working on extensive, saturated contract tracing to identify the source, and structure testing for the infection accordingly,” Radhakrishnan said.





The official added that in case of surge in cases in any district, the department is planning on targetted vaccination and priority based vaccination for all.





Among the districts, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are reporting more number of cases. Officials said the sudden increase was mainly due to the lack of adherence to safety measures.





Radhakrishnan said additional treatment and quarantine facilities, including COVID Care Centres and institutional quarantine facilities, were also being increased. The authorities at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are increasing the capacity at the special ward to ensure that there were adequate number beds to accommodate the patients.