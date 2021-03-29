Natural dyes used for this children’s clothes brand

Chennai :

While interacting with his mother, Arun came to know that many don’t make such pure cotton clothes anymore. He decided to start something unique and along with his sister, Arun started a clothing brand for babies called Ambaram. “We started with an intention to ensure that the natural essence of living is not disturbed. We plan to complete the cyclic process of manufacturing and consumption using handloom, natural dyed and hand-made methods. As the first step towards going back to our traditional way of living, we have started it from clothes with love and virtue imbibed in it,” says Arun Kumar.





The entrepreneur points out that when it comes to children’s clothing many parents double-check the quality of the clothes. “Usually, banian cloth material is used for baby’s clothes — it is not good for our weather condition and sometimes, irritates the skin. Pure cotton is recommended during all seasons and it is good for a baby’s skin as well,” he adds.





All the raw material needed for making clothes is sourced locally from farmers and weavers. “We only use dyes that are extracted from flowers, roots, stems, vegetables and leaves. We get the fabrics for the clothes from weavers in the Chennimalai region,” sums up Arun.