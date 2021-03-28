We’re prepared, say hosps, docs on dealing with second wave

Chennai :

The government hospitals in the city are intensifying their preparedness to handle the spurt in the cases and state that there are adequate staff and facilities at hand. “There is more number of cases of COVID-19 daily with more than 50 per cent spike in the cases. However, with the rise, we are also increasing the infrastructure and human resources at the hospital to accommodate more patients. Since it was a new challenge last year, it took some time to step up infrastructure,” said Dr P Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.





The government hospitals have dedicated a separate ward for COVID cases to ensure maximum accommodation and dedicated care. The additional staff is being procured from other districts to Chennai and neighbouring districts to ensure adequate availability of healthcare workers.





“We have one of the blocks at the hospital under construction so we might have to add more blocks for COVID-19 patients. If there are more requirements, we will convert more non-COVID wards to COVID-19 care. Last year, lockdown helped us to prepare for the infrastructure requirements, currently, we are preparing to ensure there are no loopholes,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, dean of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.





Similarly, the third block of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been dedicated to the COVID-19 patients and two blocks at the Omandurar Government GH. “We have reduced the number of beds for non-COVID patients to accommodate more COVID-19 cases,” said an official from Omandurar Government GH.





Dr TS Selvavinayagam of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said infra developments are being discussed with core committees to add more COVID care centres.