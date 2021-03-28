Flower power: Edible blooms that have multiple benefits

Chennai :

Every tree blooms during this time of the year with new buds and flowers. Most of the flowers are consumed abundantly from moringa to pumpkin flowers that have their own added benefits as per the seasonal changes in our body as well. "Like fruits, vegetables, spices, leaves and nuts, flowers too are part of nature’s roster of nutrition providers. India’s culinary history shows us that flowers have been used for therapeutic purposes, for balancing tastes, fragrance and even improve the aesthetic appeal of a dish. The flower has played the protagonist in ancient medicine for decades considering its nutritional factor,” says city-based F&B consultant and food researcher Maria Jenita. She gives us a glimpse into the most common edible flowers of Tamil Nadu.





Murungai poo: White flowers with yellow stamens fill the moringa tree/murungai maram during the summer. Moringa flower is a rich reservoir of bioactive phytochemicals and crude flower extracts showed promising antibacterial, antifungal, anti larval, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. While its leaves are associated as a miracle food, the flowers are nothing short of it. It’s heavy for digestion due to the abundant micronutrients present in it.





Health benefits: Reduction of tiredness and fatigue due to the presence of iron | Maintains a healthy immune system | Good for vision | Benefits bones due to the presence of Vitamin K





Dishes: Kootu, poriyal, kulambu, rasam





Agathi poo: This velvety flower, when in the bud, curves outward like a long beak; hence the name ‘humming bird flower’. In Tamil Nadu, we call it agathi poo. The plant (botanical name Sesbania grandiflora) is said to be named after Sage Agastya who specialised in ancient medicine. This small tree is mostly grown for its leaves (known in Tamil as agathi keerai). The flowers hang in bell-like clusters behind the thicket of leaves and come in deep red and white flowers. Both the leaves and flowers rank high in nutritional and medicinal value, being a rich source of calcium.





Health benefits: Strengthens bones and teeth | Natural body coolant | Cures urinary tract infections | Improves eye health





Dishes: Kootu, kurma, poriyal, bajji, salad, tea infusion





Avarampoo: Avarampoo plant is a shrub that has small leaves and beautiful yellow flowers. You can identify the plant with the yellow flowers. The fruit of the plant is a legume. Senna Auriculata is the botanical name, it is also called Cassia Auriculata. Avarampoo flowers have been traditionally used for reducing high blood sugar levels in diabetic patients and I am happy to say that this traditional use has been backed by research. Along with reducing fever, it also reduces body pain too as it has analgesic properties. We make avarampoo flower tea at home and it greatly helps bring down high blood sugar levels effectively.





Health benefits: Treats diabetes | Controls skin problems | Relieves urinary problems | Cures constipation





Dishes: Kootu, tea infusions, thokku





Pumpkin flowers: Pumpkin flower is a bright yellow or orangey-yellow colored flower of the pumpkin plant. Apart from their wonderful taste pumpkin flower is a good source of nutrients, vitamins and minerals.





Health benefits: Treats the common cold, as the vitamin C present in pumpkin flowers help to enhance the immune system of our body, which protects us from colds and coughs.





Accelerates the absorption of iron and therefore strengthens the body’s resistance to infection.





Consists of a huge amount of vitamin B9 (folate) that is essential for both sperm creation and proper functioning.





Ensures healthy eyes





Enhances immunity





Dishes: Salad, soup, fritter, kootu/poriyal





Neem flower/vepampoo: While neem is notorious for its strong unpleasant odour, its flowers have a delicious honey-like scent that can be smelled for miles. As a fast-growing tree that needs little water, neem is also a very renewable resource.





Health benefits: Promotes healthy skin and a clear complexion, due to its cooling effect on the body, reducing excess heat that can manifest as skin blemishes.





Is a great body detoxifier





Stimulates blood circulation also helps support healthy blood sugar levels already in the normal range.





Known for anthelmintic effects i.e. ability to kill off parasites





Encourages eliminating the body water and fat





Supports a healthy respiratory system





Dishes: Rasam, thogayal, puli kulambu