Pickle-making at paatti’s home, an unforgettable summer experience

Chennai :

A true Madurai foodie, he has carried the passion of Madurai heritage food all the time. While working in Abu Dhabi, he used to cook Madurai dishes like mutton chukka, paratha, Saurashtrian rasam, which is unique in its taste and the famous Madurai lime rice for his friends on weekends. When he wanted to quit the job and return home to pursue his dreams, Jay got total support from his family. His great-great-grandfather is the late LK Thulasiram, who first migrated from Saurashtra bringing his clan to Madurai. Jay grew up with his grandparents in Madurai for a short period. The sprawling tiled roof house had its garden and shared a huge mango tree with neighbours. Jay along with his friends used to pluck all the raw mangoes off the big tree — this annoyed the neighbour, who constantly complained about him to his grandparents. It was a tradition to make pickles every summer. Women from the neighbourhood used to come together and start the pickle-making process. They were treated with great food — lime rice, potato fry, mutton chukka, parathas, chicken biryani, raw mango sharbat and jigarthanda. Rasam was always part of his meal. Buns from the local bakery, Madurai spicy omelet and filter coffee remain the actor’s favourite. His kitchen has a special shelf for pickles and the three pickles which remain his favourite are chicken pickle, mavudu and avakkai pickle. Whether he was shooting for movies like Kaalaipani or teleserials like Idhayathai Thirudadhe or Nee Thane En Pon Vasantham, he ensures that pickles are packed for all his co-stars.





Jay recollects the pickle-making session at his paatti’s home which was celebrated like a festival. Many of his childhood memories are replete with occasions of helping paatti with her pickle preparation or taking the ceramic jars of pickles to the open garden area to letting them seasoned under the sun.





Etymologically, the word pickle is derived from the Dutch word pekel which means saline. According to some historians, the origin of pickles is in ancient Persia. The tradition of pickle preparation has an ancient and rich legacy which is found in the Kannada text Lingapurana of Gurulinga Desika in 1594 CE. With the mango season around the corner, I am sharing Jay’s avakkai pickle recipe.





INGREDIENTS





Unripe green mangoes: 1 kilo or 8 cups chopped mangoes | Mustard seeds: 200 gms | Methi seeds: 20 gms | Red chilli whole: 200 gms after roasting and powdering | Rock salt (edible and food grade): 200 gms | White chana/chickpeas: 40 gms | Turmeric powder: 3 tbsps | Sesame oil/groundnut oil: 3 cups | A clean porcelain or glass jar with a lid | A clean white mul cloth





METHOD:





Sun dry 200 grams mustard seeds (1 cup + 4 tablespoons) in sunlight for a day or at least for 4 to 5 hours. This is to get rid of any dampness or moisture in them

Also sun dry 2 tablespoons of methi seeds and 200 grams of red chilli powder for 4 to 5 hours

Soak the unripe green mangoes in water for 1 hour. Rinse well to remove all sap and then dry them with a clean white cloth

Slice the mango in halves from its center. Then take each half and remove the seeds carefully with a knife. The kernel part will be intact on the mangoes

Cut the halves into two or three pieces depending on the size of the mango

Place the chopped mangoes in a large pan or bowl. Cover and keep aside

Grind mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds into a semifine powder. Add this to the mango pieces

Add red chilli powder to the same

Add rock salt and white chana

Add turmeric powder and mix all ingredients and mango with a wooden spatula

Finally, add oil after warming it a little as this increases the flavour. Mix well

Pour the whole pickle in a glass or ceramic jar and seal it, tying it with a white muslin cloth on top

Keep in a dry place for 4 to 5 days. Remove the cover, stir it once and repeat the procedure for another five days

Pickle is nicely marinated and can be eaten with hot rice, ghee and fried pappads





JAY'S KITCHEN TIPS





Pickles that are seasoned with salt help in the growth of probiotic bacteria in your gut. Therefore, consuming pickles with food aid in better digestion Home-made pickles contain no artificial preservatives and are safer for consumption





— Chef Ramaa Shanker is the author of ‘Festive Offerings to the Gods: Divine Soul Recipes’