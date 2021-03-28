Book Review: A book that narrates the journey of a kidney doctor

Chennai :

Dr. Georgi is a renal physician who has worked tirelessly for his patients to improve their care as well as being very active in his teaching and research roles demonstrating a selfless dedication and commitment to his work. Georgi’s journey and story are encapsulated in this book that shows the impact he has made on so many people including his patients, colleagues, students and organisations alike.





"The book titled My Patients My God.Journey of a Kidney Doctor is a reflection of my work and encounter with some of the most influential and renowned kidney specialists in the world. I have written all the chapters in my own words, except — Rock stars in my work and life who are my trainees from 1992 at Chennai, who occupies high-end positions as kidney specialists in the US, UK, Africa, Canada and India. The other chapter — My Intimate Friends are from different walks of life, whose contribution is enormous for my academic work, charity and research. The next and the last chapter — God Cares is a recollection of my patients' experience of how they had the wonderful divine help to move on with their life, in India and Nepal, to be role models for others with kidney disease,” says Dr Georgi.





The 18 chapters beginning with — My Childhood and Doomsday in my Life is portrayed for the reader about village life, vivid childhood memories and witnessing my mothers’ death. The rest of the chapters are depicting the interaction with patients from all walks of life in Canada, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Africa and India.





“The stimulus for starting Tanker Foundation (www.tankerfoundation.org) is an exceptional event related to a refugee from Fiji Mr Naidu who landed in Toronto in 1987 with severe kidney failure and how the health care system in Canada provided him all the benefits. Falsehood can damage the reputation of a doctor as mentioned in the chapter — The Murder Charge and how it was dealt with is a lesson for other doctors. Research and education as pillars of medical care are depicted in the chapter on International Advisor to Royal College of Physicians London and the chapter on Nephrology learning without borders in Pakistan,” he explains about the book.